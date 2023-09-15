Arvind Dharmapuri claims new medical colleges in TS set up with Central grants

15 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind is at it again, this time with the claim that the nine new government medical colleges inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday were built with grants sanctioned by the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here, Arvind alleged that the State government used Rs.234 crore from a grant of Rs.5,200 crore reportedly released by the Centre for setting up new government medical colleges .

“There is not a single rupee of the State government in these nine medical colleges. All the money belongs to Centre,” he went on to claim, also alleging that though there was shortage of doctors, technicians and paramedical staff in government hospitals, the government had set up new medical colleges without making necessary arrangements.