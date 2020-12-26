Arvind must apologise to Kavitha: ZP chief

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Jagtial: Jagtial Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha has come down heavily on Nizamabad MP D Aravind for making objectionable comments against MLC K Kavitha and demanded an apology from him.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Vasantha asked how a person who was in a responsible position could make such objectionable comments against a woman. She threatened to obstruct Arvind wherever he went if he did not apologise to Kavitha.

During her tenure as MP, Kavitha had taken up many developmental programmes in Jagtial. Besides a sanction of Rs 70 crore for the Bornapalli bridge, Rs 60 crore was allocated for the development of the Rallavagu project. While Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for the Raikal seed processing unit, Rs 5 crore was earmarked for the Laxmipur unit. And Rs 1 crore was also allocated for the revival of the SRSP canal from Veerapur to Dyavanpalli, Vasantha said.

However, Aravind had done nothing during the last one and a half year. Before the elections, he promised to set up a turmeric board but had forgotten the issue after the polls, she said.

