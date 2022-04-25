As girl refuses love proposal, stalker commits suicide in Peddapalli

25 April 22

File Photo of Gali Sandeep.

Peddapalli: A twenty one-year-old stalker committed suicide as the girl refused to accept his love proposal. This bizarre incident took place in Gunjapadugu of Manthani mandal on Sunday night. Gali Sandeep made suicide attempt by dousing himself with petrol in front of the girl’s residence in Gunjapadu and sustained severe burning injuries.

Local people shifted him to Godavarikhani area hospital from where he was referred to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital as his health condition deteriorated. However, he died while undergoing treatment at 4.30 am.

According to police, a native of Papaiahpet in Warangal district, Sandeep was studying degree second year in Kakatiya Degree College, Hanmakonda while staying at his uncle’s residence in Kazipet. A girl from Gunjapadu village, who is also studying in the same college, has been harassed by Sandeep in the name of love.

Vexed over Sandeep’s attitude, the girl recently lodged a complaint with Manthani police, who registered the case and produced him in the court. He was released on bail on April 22. As he was released on conditional bail, Sandeep along with his uncle Gali Srinivas appeared before Manthani police on April 23 and returned to Kazipet.

At 10.30 am on Sunday, Sandeep left home to drop his sister Sandhya in the hostel and did not return home in the night. At around 10.22 pm, he sent a WhatsApp message to one of his friends Anil stating that ‘I Miss You’. Anil immediately alerted Sandhya, who informed the matter to other family members.

As Sandeep’s mobile phone was switched off, family members informed Chennaraopet police at around 1.10 am. Later, police informed that Sandeep was shifted to Godavarikhani hospital as he made suicide attempt.

