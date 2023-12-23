As officials gear up for SCCL trade union polls, TRSKS asks HC to postpone elections

As the officials were gearing up for conducting the elections, one of the trade unions, TRSKS-E-2921 has knocked on the doors of the court seeking to postpone the elections

Kothagudem: There seems to be no end to the obstacles in conducting SCCL’s recognised trade Union elections, which were delayed as the unions and the government went to court several times seeking to postpone elections.

The court in response to a recent petition, wherein it was asked to defer the elections by the State government, had issued orders on Thursday to conduct elections as scheduled on December 27. As the officials were gearing up for conducting the elections, one of the trade unions, Telangana Regional Singareni Karmika Sangham (TRSKS)-E-2921 has knocked on the doors of the court seeking to postpone the elections.

The Union president Katukuri Srinivas Reddy informed that his union had submitted required documents and filed nominations to contest the elections. But the returning officer disqualified the union from contesting for not fulfilling the criteria of completing one year after its registration and not having 15 percent of the workers of the industry as its members.

The returning officer and the SCCL management were asked to give a written reply whether the other 14 unions contesting the elections fulfilled the criteria of 15 percent of workers as members in their unions. But the authorities had failed to respond, he said.

Hence a writ petition on behalf of the union was filed in High Court seeking to postpone the trade union elections until the above mentioned matters were sorted out. The petition would come for hearing on December 26, Srinivas Reddy said.

84 polling booths in 11 areas of SCCL

Meanwhile, the deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), D Srinivasulu, who was the returning officer for conducting the elections, informed that 84 polling booths in eleven areas of SCCL would be set up for SCCL’s recognised trade union elections.

There were 39,809 employees eligible to cast their vote in the elections in Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mulugu, Mancherial and Asifabad districts besides Hyderabad (corporate polling booth-5) in the State.

Counting centres would be set up in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur, Ramagundam-I, Ramagundam-II, Ramagundam-III, Bhupalpally, Bellampalli, Mandamarri, Srirampur, Corporate Area Kothagudem and Corporate Area Hyderabad.