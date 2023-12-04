SCCL trade union polls to be held on Dec 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: As directed by the High Court, the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) will hold elections to the recognised trade unions in the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on December 27.

The trade union polls were in fact scheduled earlier for October 28. But in view of the Assembly elections held on November 30, the trade union polls in Singareni were put off by two months.

The Court also directed the SCCL to furnish an upgraded voter list by November 30. The Election officer has handed over the voter list of coal workers to the leaders of the labour unions accordingly. As scheduled, the elections will be held on December 27 and the results will be declared on the same day.