As State schemes help them, Telangana farmers become owners of most expensive agricultural land

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: With the Telangana government’s increased focus on the agriculture sector through welfare and support oriented schemes for the farming community, farmers in India’s youngest State now own the ‘most expensive’ agricultural lands in the country.

The rising value of agri land, courtesy the farmers reaping benefits of free power supply, schemes to help cultivation like Rythu Bandhu, insurance schemes like Rythu Bima and infrastructural development including roads crisscrossing every district, has seen 16 districts from Telangana placed in the top 34 districts from six States, where the agri land price was ranked ‘most expensive’.

While Medchal was on top of the ‘Most Expensive’ list, the other districts in the top 34 were Jagtial, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Yadadri Bhongir, Khammam, Medak, Siddipet, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Sangareddy and Warangal.

Meanwhile, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool and Nirmal were ranked in the ‘Median’ priced category.

The ranking is from the latest Agri Land Price Index launched by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad-based online agri land marketplace, SFarmsIndia. The index, first released in June this year, is based on a hedonic pricing model on a monthly frequency of land listing data and according to IIM-Ahmedabad, could be treated as a ‘quality controlled Agri land price Index for India’.

The index is based on land listing data from the six States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The data from these six states are aggregated into a national index, according to IIM-A.

The index, it says, could be juxtaposed with other price indices to study the relative movement in land prices with respect to other asset classes. Stakeholders could develop their expectations of how agri land prices have evolved over time, it says.

As for the latest price index, 107 districts from the six States were compared, with 20 districts of Telangana included. In the index, 34 districts in the six States were categorized ‘most expensive’ while land prices in 32 districts are referred to as ‘median’ and land in the rest of the 41 districts were ‘least expensive’.

MOST EXPENSIVE

• Medchal

• Jagtial

• Rangareddy

• Karimnagar

• Yadadri Bhongir

• Khammam

• Medak

• Siddipet

• Suryapet

• Mahbubnagar

• Nalgonda

• Nizamabad

• Vikarabad

• Jangaon

• Sangareddy

• Warangal

MEDIAN

• Adilabad

• Kamareddy

• Nagarkurnool

• Nirmal