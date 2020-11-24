Asaduddin Owaisi holds padayatra in Hyderabad’s Ghansi Bazaar

Owaisi covered the lanes and bylanes of Ghansi Bazaar along with Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Mohd Ghouse who recently returned to AIMIM fold

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday campaigned at Ghansi Bazaar division in the old city. The seat was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the last GHMC elections.

Asaduddin Owaisi covered the lanes and bylanes of Ghansi Bazaar along with Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Mohd Ghouse who recently returned to AIMIM fold from the Congress. Parveen Sultana, wife of Mohd Ghouse, is contesting from Ghansi Bazaar division on AIMIM ticket.

During the programme, Asaduddin interacted with the people of the locality and assured to take up various developmental works in the division. He said that with the help of MLA and MP funds, several works were taken up in the division by the AIMIM party in recent years.

