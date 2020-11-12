Asaduddin Owaisi meets CM ahead of Cabinet meeting

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at 4 pm in Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

The cabinet is likely to discuss several crucial issues including the upcoming elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

In a significant development, MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. The two are reported to have discussed the GHMC elections.

Earlier, Owaisi congratulated the five party MLAs elected in Bihar elections at the MIM party headquarters at Darussalam. The newly elected MLAs arrived here to meet the party chief following the victory and discussed the party’s stand on various issues in Bihar.

