Ashwa Bravo, Lombary please in morning trials

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo, Lombardy & Yours Forever caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Moment Of Silence (RB) 45, moved well. King Roger (Koushik) 47, moved freely.

800m:

Bravo (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Minnelli (Laxmikanth) 1-1, 600/47, handy. My Master (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Fantastic Show (RB) 1-2.5, 600/47.5, moved easy. Super Act (Afroz Khan) 57, 600/43, improving.

1000m:

Sea Man (Nakhat Singh) & Most Loveable (Bopanna) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair shaped well. 3y-(West Virginia/Beau Ideal) (RB) & Hopscotch (K Mukesh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/43, former finished 1L in front. Castlerock (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Yours Forever (A Joshi) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Lightning Bolt (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, handy. Alexanderthegreat (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Fashion Universe (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Shaquille (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, strode out well. NRI Flame (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, handy. Appenzelle (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Royal Avenger (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, can upset.

1200m:

Warrior Supreme (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved well. Human Touch (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, not extended.

1400m:

Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 1-45, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, in fine form. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) & Southern Light (G Naresh) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair coming up.

1600m:

Ashwa Bravo (Surya Prakash) 2-0, 1400/1-44, 1200/1-28, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, excellent.

Winter Outer Race Grass

800m:

Hot Seat (Md Ismail) & Lightning Fairy (AA Vikrant) 57, 600/40, pair handy.

1000m:

Highly Acclaimed (Surya Prakash) & irst In Line (Laxmikanth) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39, pair moved well.

1200m:

Saffron Art (SS Tanwar) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, well in hand. The Great Gatsby (Kuldeep Singh) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39, unextended. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/43, handy. Ashwa Yashobali (Koushik) & Ashwa Pushkin (Surya Prakash) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, a fit pair. Tapatio (Md Ismail) & Different (K Mukesh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair finished level. Marinetti (SS Tanwar), Limoncello (Kuldeep Singh) & Best In Show (Gopal Singh) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, trio finished in close order. O’Brien (RB) & 4y-(Planetaire/Hollow Ridge) (Afroz Khan) & 3y-(Planetaire/La Cienega) (K Mukesh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, O’Brien to note. That’s My Star (K Mukesh) & 3y-(Lord Admiral/Rising Rainbow) (Md Ismail) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/39, pair finished level.

