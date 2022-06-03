Hyderabad: ‘Asia Jewels Show 2022’ is here!

Hyderabad: “All that glitters is real gold, real diamond, real platinum and real silver” at the “Asia Jewels Show 2022”. The 40th edition of the jewellery exhibition is featuring at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills, till June 5.

The “Asia Jewels Show” jewellery exhibition features an array of exquisite jewels carved and crafted by top jewellers across the Nation. Shop for or pre-book your jewellery for the upcoming wedding season and for all the prospective grooms and brides, a fair like this is a one stop-shop that brings some of the best jewellery, design and precious stones under one roof. It is the perfect destination to buy exquisite and world class jewellery in South India.

On display are Luxury jewellery designs from top leading brands of Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat and Hyderabad creating the most glamorous platform for all branded jewellery.