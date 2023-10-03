Asian Games: Boxer Preeti Pawar settles for bronze in 54kg Weight Category

Preeti Pawar settled for a bronze medal after a hard-fought defeat against China's Yuan Chang in the 54kg Weight Category

By ANI Published Date - 01:10 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hangzhou: Indian boxer Preeti Pawar settled for a bronze medal after a hard-fought defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the 54kg Weight Category in the semi-final bout on Tuesday. Yuan Chang won the match with 5-0.

Chang Yuan was overpowering Preeti from the start. She was quick with her punches whereas Preeti took time. Preeti did produce some solid blows but Chang was fast and landed better punches.

Preet was more aggressive than Chang in the second round. But, she lost her momentum in the middle as Chang won the bout by 4-1.

“BRONZE FOR PREETI ‘s Preeti clinches the Bronze after going down in a hard-fought semifinal bout at the #AsianGames2022 in 54kg Weight Category With this medal, the Bronze count of India stands at currently Well done, champ” said the Sports Authority of India in a post on X.

Earlier, Preeti entered the semifinals of the 54 kg women’s boxing event by beating Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova in the quarterfinal clash 4-1. She not only ensured at least a bronze medal but Paris Olympics 2024 quota for the country.

Indian Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be in action soon. She also advanced to the semifinals of the women’s 75 kg boxing, assuring India of its third boxing medal.

Lovlina won the match 5-0 against South Korea’s Suyeon Seong.