Asian Games: “Boys fought valiantly,” says Indian football coach Stimac after R16 exit

Indian football head coach Igor Stimac lauded the men's senior side for their performance at the ongoing Asian Games

By ANI Published Date - 09:35 AM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hangzhou: Indian football head coach Igor Stimac lauded the men’s senior side for their performance at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, after their campaign came to an end in the round of 16 on Friday.

India’s men’s football team’s Asian Games campaign ended following two quick second-half strikes by Marram Mohammed as the Blue Tigers went down 0-2 to Saudi Arabia in their Round of 16 encounter on Thursday.

Following the loss, the head coach took to X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate his “Warriors” for fighting it out as they were a new team that had never played together before but still performed well against quality opponents.

“As our Asian Games campaign comes to a close, I wanted to appreciate these absolute WARRIORS who gave it their all for our nation New team that’s never played together before, zero practice sessions until after we qualified for the Round of 16 and fighting valiantly” tweeted Stimac.

“..against quality opponents. Our boys fought through all adversity and gained vital experience, plus all my respect,” continued the coach in a subtweet.

He also said that the fans of Indian football “deserve better and they will get it”. “To our fans, I see that most of you understand what this team had to go through and have pushed us on regardless of the result. You deserve better, and you will get it. I promise you that. Much love. Jai Hind,” concluded Stimac in a subtweet.

India started off its campaign with a 1-5 loss to China but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh. After that, they qualified for quarters following a 1-1 draw with Myanmar.