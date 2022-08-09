Asifabad: 7-year-old boy dies after falling in well

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A seven-year old boy died after accidentally falling in a well when he was playing around it at Andugulagudem village in Bejjur mandal on Tuesday.

Bejjur Sub-Inspector Venkatesh said that the deceased boy was Sidam Parthu from Andugulagudem.

Parthu died on the spot as he had a fatal fall while he was playing around the well. His parents who went to their agriculture field returned and launched a search for their son. They found the body of their son in the well. They informed police about the incident.