Asifabad: 7-year-old boy dies after falling in well

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A seven-year old boy died after accidentally falling in a well when he was playing around it at Andugulagudem village in Bejjur mandal on Tuesday.
Bejjur Sub-Inspector Venkatesh said that the deceased boy was Sidam Parthu from Andugulagudem.
Parthu died on the spot as he had a fatal fall while he was playing around the well. His parents who went to their agriculture field returned and launched a search for their son. They found the body of their son in the well. They informed police about the incident.