Asifabad Collector wins PM’s award for excellence in public administration

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Collector Rahul Raj receives an award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa on Friday congratulated Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector Rahul Raj for winning Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in public administration under Poshan Abhiyan category or implementation of nutrition supplement to children, pregnant and lactating women for the year 2021.

Rahul received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Konappa said that it was a moment of pride for the collector and the district to bag the award. He opined that the IAS officer brought recognition to the district at the national level.

Rahul Raj expressed happiness to have been bestowed with the award. He attributed the honor to the cooperation extended by additional collector Varun Reddy and officials of ICDS, DRDA and medical and health department. He was congratulated by district heads of various departments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .