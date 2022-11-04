Sirpur (T) MLA Konappa resumes lunch facility to inter students in Kaghaznagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Sirpur (T) MLA Konappa serves lunch to students of a government junior college in Kaghaznagar on Friday. Konappa was joined by Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and MV foundation's national convener S Venkat Reddy.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa resumed free lunch facility, which was suspended due to Covid-19, to students belonging to a government junior college in Kaghaznagar on Friday. He was joined by Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and MV foundation’s national convener S Venkat Reddy. The initiative was simultaniously launched in government junior colleges in Sirpur (T), Koutala, Bejjur and Dahegaon mandal centres, covering about 2,000 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa said that he had been feeding the students for last 7 years as a token of gratitude to the public for electing him thrice. He recalled that he was moved by the struggles of the students from remote parts of the constituency. He stated that he was committed to improve education facilities of the region.

The legislator further said that students of a junior college in Kaghaznagar, Sirpur (T), Koutala, Bejjur and Dahegaon mandals would be benefited through the initiative carried out from November to March. He clarified that he was not feeding the students for gaining electoral mileage nor for a photo op, but to help parents lead a happy life. He requested students to perform well in academics.

The MLA assured that he would address challenges of the colleges if any. He recounted that he had introduced digital education in educational institutions in the past and would resume it soon. He stated that he had helped many economically weak students by bearing tuition fees and providing coaching, realising their dreams of pursuing higher education.

Sakku and Venkat Reddy were all praise for Konappa for resuming the initiative facing odds. Sakku opined that only Konappa could satiate hunger of the poor students. Venkat Reddy observed that one must draw inspiration from Konappa in serving the needy. He stated that the MLA was not only striving for developing infrastructure, but improving education facilities.

Collector Rahul Raj said that Konappa’s gesture helped intermediate students to improve results of intermediate and reduced burden on the district administration. He thanked the legislator on behalf of the district administration for continuing the initiative. He stated that petitioners found respite through a daily-poor feeding centre operated by Konappa in Kaghaznagar.

MLC K Raghottam Reddy, Additional Collector Chahat Bajpai, District Intermediate Education Officer Sridhar Suman, District Educational Officer P Ashok, Government Degree College principal Laxmi Narasimha, teacher union leaders and many others were present.