Rahul Raj assumes charge as Medak Collector

Rahul Raj, a 2015 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as Medak Collector on Wednesday after Rajarshi Shah was transferred

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Rahul Raj is taking charge as Collector Medak on Wednesday.

Medak: Rahul Raj, a 2015 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as Medak Collector on Wednesday after Rajarshi Shah was transferred. Additional Collectors Venkateshwarlu, Ramesh, RDO Ramadevi and other officials congratulated the new Collector. Rahul Raj later reviewed the progress of development works and implementation of welfare schemes in the district during a brief review meeting.

