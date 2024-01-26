Efforts on to offer people-centric administration: Adilabad Collector

Adilabad: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor and gaiety in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday.

Collector Rahul Raj said that the administration mechanism was striving hard to provide people-centric administration as envisaged by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He stated free bus travelling facility and health insurance cover up to Rs 10 lakh, were being implemented in the district. He cited that 11.54 lakh women passengers availed the free travel facility in the district so far.

The Collector noted that efforts were being made to grow with the help of all sections of the society and public representatives. A monthly pension Rs 2,500 was going to be given to eligible beneficiaries and to supply LPG cylinders for Rs 500 soon. Eligible farmers would get Rs 15,000 under Rythu Bharosa scheme, while Rs 12,000 was going to be extended to tenant farmers.

He further said that 200 units of power will be supplied to eligible beneficiaries under the Griha Jyothi scheme. He along with Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade grounds in Adilabad district headquarters. He paid tributes to freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, architect of Indian constitution Dr BR Ambedkar.

Cultural programmes presented by school students and skits enthralled audiences. Tableaus of various departments were displayed explaining benefits of welfare schemes and developmental activities. Certificates of appreciation were given to top-performing officials and those who rendered outstanding duties during recent Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Collector Badavath Santosh unfurled the national flag on the grounds of Zilla Parishad High School in Mancherial town. He said that the administration mechanism was leaving no stone unturned to develop the district on many fronts. He later received a guard of honor presented by policemen. Deputy Commissioner Sudhir Kekan, Additional Collectors B Rahul and Motilal were present.

Similar colorful Republic Day celebrations were witnessed in Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters. Collectors Ashish Sangwan and Hemanth Borkade hoisted the national flag in these district headquarters, respectively. They said that steps were being taken to effectively implement welfare schemes and development programmes, covering all the eligible beneficiaries.