Asifabad continues streak of excellence in Intermediate results

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Authorities of Intermediate Education department offer sweets to DIEO Sridhar Suman to celebrate the success of the district in Asifabad on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Kumram Bheem Asifabad district continued its streak of excellence by standing at the second spot in the results of Intermediate II year by registering a pass percentage of 81.

District Intermediate Education Officer Dr Sridhar Suman said 4,000 students appeared for the final examinations, of whom 3,249 passed in all subjects. The district recorded a rise in the pass percentage by 4 percent compared to that of previous year.

The district was at the third position in the results of Intermediate first year by securing a pass percentage of 74 percent. A total of 3,227 cleared all the subjects out of 4,371 students who took the examinations of the first year.

Sridhar attributed the outstanding academic performance of the district in the results of Intermediate to planning, supervision and quality teaching by lecturers. Students belonging to government-run educational institutions performed well in the results.

Deepika Biswas, a student of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Junior College achieved 985 marks out of the total 1,000 marks, while Yashashwi from Telangana Model School cum junior college of Asifabad secured 976 marks. Pendur Raju, a student of Jainoor government junior college registered 973 marks.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district saw a pass percentage of 61. As many as 2,602 students passed in all the subjects as against 4,240 pupils who appeared for the examinations.

Nirmal registered 58 percent of pass, while Mancherial district had a pass percentage of 55 percent.