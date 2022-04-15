Asifabad: Officials told not to waste public money in creating unnecessary infra

Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Education department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania instructed the officials concerned to spend funds as per requirement under Mana Ooru- Mana Badi scheme. He along with director of the department Sri Devasena and Panchayat Raj department commissioner Sharath toured the district and then convened a review meeting here on Friday.

Sandeep Kumar told the authorities of the education department to ensure convenience to students by creating sufficient infrastructure and basic amenities at a school. He asked the officials of Panchayat Raj department to prepare proposals to address the major challenges. He advised them not to waste public money by forming unnecessary infrastructure.

Devasena observed that proposals were prepared for improving infrastructure of 14 schools, with more estimated cost than normal. She told them to consider major deficiencies of an institution. She pointed out the proposals of infrastructure of certain schools in Koutala, Sirpur (T) and Wankidi mandals were made requiring higher funds. She told the Collector and officials concerned to monitor implementation of the scheme.

The director of Panchayat Raj instructed officials of the department to take steps to keep premises clean in rural parts and to form internal roads. She told them to visit Palle Prakruti Vanams every day and to nurture the saplings. She stressed the need to register 100 percent attendance of staffers and to adopt effective waste management practices.

Collector Rahul Raj, Additional Collector Varun Reddy, Rajesham and many other officials were present.

Sandeep Kumar, Sri Devasena and Sharath later inspected works being taken up under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme at Bheemsari village in Adilabad Rural mandal. He told the district authorities to take steps to strictly implement the ambitious programme and to ensure better amenities at State-run schools.

Collector Sikta Patnaik, Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik, DEO Pranita attended the event.

