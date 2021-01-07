Asifabad, paradise for winged visitors

Nearly 300 species of migratory birds recorded in Kaghaznagar forest division in past two years

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:58 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: It is not merely forests that have been attracting the avian community from different parts of the country, but irrigation tanks in the district too are becoming major draws for the birds.

A tank near Kosini village in Kaghaznagar mandal is now the winter home for the seabird bar-headed goose that is usually found in high altitude mountain lakes such as Himalayan region and several other winged wonders.

Come winter, large flocks of bar-headed goose migrate to the irrigation tank located about 10 km away from the industrial town that houses a paper manufacturer, Sirpur Papers Mills (SPM) Limited, revived by JK Paper Limited. They stay here till the cold weather gets over every year, and return to the Himalayan ranges.

The hardy birds were discovered for the first time during the first bird walk organised by the Forest department in December, 2020, bringing cheer to nature lovers, birders and forest officials.

“They arrived at the picturesque irrigation tank this winter too. They have been joined by red-crested pochard, northern pintail, small pratincole, common teal and painted storks which often migrate to neighboring Maharashtra,” wildlife photographer Rajesh Kanny told ‘Telangana Today.’

According to foresters, not only Kosini, but irrigation tanks located near Yelluru village in Penchikalpet mandal and Gollabavi Cheruvu on the outskirts of Bejjur mandal, Nagamma cheruvu on the fringes of Sirpur (T) town and several other tanks located in remote parts of the district are migratory homes to a wide range of bird species. Nearly 300 species have been recorded in Kaghaznagar forest division in the past two years.

R Phani Krishna, a member of Hyderabad Birding Pal said Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, which boasts of rich green cover and irrigation tanks, offer a safe shelter to migratory birds. The pristine forests and the serene tanks have become much-sought after destination for the avian community, and can be converted into birding spots if basic amenities are provided, he added.

Vulture project

Birders and nature lovers belonging to several parts of Telangana are visiting the long billed vulture (Gyps indicus) conservation taken up at the picturesque confluence Pranahita river and Peddavagu stream, on the outskirts of Nandigaon village of Penchikalpet mandal. Over 30 including 20 adults, 10 immature can be spotted in the colony of scavenger birds.

Around 130 enthusiastic wildlife photographers from various parts of Telangana and neighboring Maharashtra, members of Hyderabad Birding Pals (HBP) and Deccan Birds, avid bird watchers, nature lovers, students of Forest College and Research Institute – Mulugu in Siddipet district descended upon the dense forests and tried to take photos of the winged wonders inhabiting in this wild during the maiden Bird Walk hosted by the Forest department in December 2019.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .