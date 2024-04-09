Remote villages in Dahegaon face drinking water crisis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 06:35 PM

Kumram Bhim Asifabad: Residents of Motlaguda village in Dahegaon mandal are facing a severe drinking water crisis. They are left with no option but to transport water from a stream to quench their thirst.

In the video clip purportedly shot by a villager, people of the village are seen carrying water on bullock carts from a stream to the village facing sweltering heat wave conditions.

The residents said they were relying on the stream as they were not getting drinking water through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Ashok, a resident of the village said the villagers were drawing water from the stream as the supply of drinking water was getting affected at once a week.

He stated that they were forced to depend on the stream when the supply was hit four days ago last week and again till Tuesday afternoon.

The villagers regretted that the disruption in supply of water was a routine affair. Mission Bhagiratha (Grid) Dahegaon mandal assistant engineer Gopichand said the supply was hit due to the shut down of power at a water treatment plant at Asifabad and a two-day long strike by watermen for delay in payment of salaries on Thursday and Friday last week.

The supply of the water would be restored by Tuesday evening. Efforts were being made to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to all villages in Dahegaon, he said.