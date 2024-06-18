Govt. firm to punish land grabbers: Transport Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 08:39 PM

File Photo: Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar made it clear that there was no question of excusing the people if anybody occupies the lands of the poor. After the congress government came to power in the state, the poor people, whose lands were illegally occupied by land grabbers, were asked to lodge complaints without any fear.

Terming the state government as democratic one, the Minister was informed to take action against land grabbers irrespective of their position. They have created an atmosphere where no political interference would be allowed. Officials were instructed to collect the details of the people, who constructed buildings illegally in government lands by getting permissions by misusing political power.

On behalf of the revenue department, RDO was asked to collect the details of persons who constructed buildings in government lands. Prabhakar instructed the officials to initiate action only after getting an authentic certificate which technically endorsed that the land belonged to the government.

District administration was also asked to conduct a detailed enquiry on buildings constructed without permission, the Minister informed while interacting with media persons after conducting a review meeting with officials on the development of Karimnagar municipality at Collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday.

Talking about revenue collection, he informed that while the revenue collection has declined, the expenditure has been increased. Staff was instructed to collect pending taxes from big firms.

Government was focusing on the officials who were working at the same place for a long time. Informing that vigilance enquiry has been done in few departments, he made it clear that action would be taken against the officials involved in irregularities.

Talking about Karimnagar smart city works, he informed that Rs 37 crore was proposed under a single work and wanted the executive engineer level officials to observe the execution of works at ground level.

22 Wi-Fi hotspots were set up in different places of the town, he said and asked the officials to create awareness among the public about the utilization of the facility.

Talking about the Manair River Front project, Prabhakar said that 72 percent of the works taken up in the first phase were completed and the drainage system was included in the second phase. He wanted the officials to take steps to start work as early as possible.