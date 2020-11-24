Asifabad: Rebbena SI receives commendation certificate

SI, Deekonda Ramesh, was received the certificate commendation for rendering outstanding services to the department and for coming forward to address potholes on roads and reducing road accidents

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Deekonda Ramesh, Sub-Inspector of Rebbena police station was presented the certificate of commendation for outstanding performance, public service and showing dedication to duty, by the Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy. He received the certificate from ASP YVS Sudheendra here on Tuesday.

Ramesh was selected for giving the certificate commendation for rendering outstanding services to the department and for coming forward to address potholes on roads and reducing road accidents on the busy Mancherial-Asifabad highway. He was chosen for the recognition from police stations fall under Cluster-3 of Telangana State police.

The Sub-Inspector is known for being a people-friendly policeman. He strives hard for solving challenges of locals wherever he is posted. He operates cordial relations with the public. He works hard for reducing the crime rate. He created a road facility to interior Lovva , a hamlet under Girivelli village in Dahegaon mandal, braving odds, four years back.

