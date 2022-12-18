Asifabad: Social activist helps 28 elderly persons for eye operations

The 28 persons of the village had the operation with the help of Lions Club of India’s Goleti chapter at an eye hospital in Bellampalli.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Elderly persons who had an operation to correct their eyesight at a hospital of Lions Club of International at Boyapalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Sunday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Priest-turned social activist Devara Vinod helped 28 elderly persons in undergoing operations to improve their eyesight to mark his birthday at Indiranagar village Rebbena mandal on Sunday.

Vinod said that 28 persons of the village had the operation with the help of Lions Club of India’s Goleti chapter at an eye hospital in Bellampalli. He said 40 persons of the habitation had undergone the operation four days ago as well. He thanked the members of the voluntary organization and others for extending their cooperation to his gesture.

Vinod under the banner of Devara Vinod Yuvasena has earlier performed weddings of 13 economically weak couples and also distributed groceries to 4,000 families during Covid-19 pandemic. He feeds the poor thrice a week apart from distributing nutrition supplement kits to pregnant women.