Parts of Asifabad, Mancherial district see light to moderate rains

The average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was to be 58.1 mm. Koutala mandal received the highest rainfall of 105.7 mm, followed by Sirpur (T) which had 85.5 mm of rainfall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 AM, Fri - 22 September 23

Kumram Bheem Asifaabad/Mancherial: Several parts of both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts saw light to moderate rains on Friday, bringing relief to the public from humidity.

The average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was to be 58.1 mm. Koutala mandal received the highest rainfall of 105.7 mm, followed by Sirpur (T) which had 85.5 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 1,112.9 mm as against the normal rainfall of 996 mm from June 1 to September 22, reflecting an excess by 12 percent.

Meanwhile, Mancherial district’s average rainfall was measured to be 41.2 mm. Bheemini mandal experienced the highest rainfall by 96 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 989.8 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 907.7 mm from June 1 to September 22, posting an excess by nine percent. The average rainfall of Adilabad district was 27.4 mm.

Due to rains, a gram panchayat office caved in at Veeravelli village in Koutala mandal on Wednesday. Electricity was disrupted in certain parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. However, it was restored by evening. The rains brought down sultry weather conditions prevailed in the three districts till Wednesday.