Lightning claims two lives in Asifabad

In two separate incidents, two persons were killed after being struck by lightning in the district on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

In the first instance, Boire Meenakshi (20), died on the spot after being struck by the gigantic discharge of electricity while she was working in her farm at Heerapur village in Asifabad mandal. She was helping her parents in carrying out an agriculture operation at the time of the incident. Her parents, who were away from the spot, sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Athram Devarao (25) was killed on the spot when he was tiling his farm at Chirrakunta village in Asifabad mandal.