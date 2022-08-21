Asifabad’s solo traveller explores far off places of the country by scooter

Published Date - 01:12 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Bandi Sai Teja, a solo traveller of Asifabad successfully reaches atop of Umling La Pass, the highest motorable pass in the world, in Ladakh in May

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Proving wrong that scooters cannot be used for commuting long distances, Bandi Sai Teja, a young solo adventurous traveller and nature lover from Asifabad, in his maiden expedition, successfully reached atop of Umling La Pass, the highest motorable pass in the world, in Ladakh in May. He arrived at the popular tourist spot, travelling a whopping distance of 2,227 kilometers by scooter.

Probably, Sai Teja is the first Telugu traveller and third person to achieve the feat in the world. A group of riders from Kerala visited the pass, located at a staggering altitude of 19,300 feet height sea level in the past. But Sai Teja is the first solo traveller to set his foot on the pass. His unusual attempt is going to be etched in the India Book of Records, soon.

“I applied for etching the feat on the India Book of Records. I will get recognition by the end of this year or little later. I embarked on the arduous journey to explore tourist spots located in far off places by scooter, which is an affordable mode of transportation to people belonging to middle income groups. I could easily accomplish my endeavor, with the help of the two-wheeler,” Sai Teja told Telangana Today.

The 26-year old radium sticker-designer recalled that he had taken precautions and obtained requisite permissions before the start of the journey. He set out for Ladakh on April 21 and reached the goal on May 6 by halting at regular intervals and staying in hotels on the way. He claimed that he covered a distance of somewhere between 400 and 600 kilometer a day.

The eldest son of the welding worker’s journey by scooter passed through Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, measuring a distance of 5,350 km. For the unversed, he initially visited the popular hill station Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh in November of 2021, commuting a distance of 600 kilometers by scooter.

The B Com degree holder would set out for a long journey by carrying 10 liters of fuel as back up and wearing knee guards. He researches about the spot on the internet and gathers experiences of previous travellers. He said that he could overcome his fear and realized that one could live in any part of the world without relying on money.

Sai Teja shared that he spends his savings on his journeys and was planning to explore neighboring Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan countries in 2023. He operates a YouTube channel titled Wander with Teja in which he posts videos of his adventurous camps in the dense forests of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, bringing the scenic tourist spots out by leading a minimalist life.