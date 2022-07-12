Aspirants gear up with confidence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:37 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Braving the heavy rains that continued to lash on Tuesday, scores of government job aspirants made a beeline for the free awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’, along with Shanta Narayana Goud Trust in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

The venue, Expo Plaza, was packed much before the programme commenced with men and women preparing for the recruitment tests — notified by the State government — reaching in big numbers.

Excise and Tourism Minister, V Srinivas Goud, District Collector, S Venkata Rao and Superintendent of Police, R Venkateswarulu participated in the inaugural of the awareness event, where experts in the field elucidated the preparation needed for these tests and offered tips.

The sessions, which commenced at 11.30 am and continued till 3 pm, had the experts answering questions and clarifying doubts of the candidates. The participants were seen jotting down notes from the talks of experts CSB IAS Academy Hyderabad, Director, Balalatha Mallavarapu and Vepa Academy Director, CS Vepa. From tips on preparation to stressing the importance of being able to remember and recall the preparation during the test were detailed by them.

Pointing out that knowledge was the biggest asset one can have, the Minister assured all possible support to candidates preparing for government job recruitment tests. Collector, Venkata Rao said the district administration had come up with a well-planned strategy to offer free coaching to the candidates.

With confidence, you can achieve success: Balalatha

Polio didn’t deter me from achieving my goal. Only by conquering fear and taking risks we can achieve anything, said CSB Academy Director Balalatha Mallavarapu, encouraging the aspirants who gathered at the awareness programme. Following the advice of my father who asked me to be brave in every circumstance, I cracked the UPSC exams twice but gave up the job and started this academy to help scores of aspirants, she added.

Sharing her own example, Balalatha said, “After facing the harsh words from people around me and the realities of life, I motivated myself to study with more determination with an aim to secure a rank in UPSC exams. Though I didn’t know English well, I put in extra effort to learn the language with the help of a dictionary and succeeded.” It is this confidence and determination that helped her secure 367th rank in her first attempt and 161st rank in the second.

As Balalatha cracked Civils exams, a lot of aspirants used to approach her for tips and that’s when she decided to start a coaching centre to help others achieve their goal. She explained in detail how to prepare for each of the subjects in the syllabus and what topics to focus on for the TSPSC recruitment exams. “Read ‘Namasthe Telangana’s ‘Nipuna’ supplement and ‘Telangana Today’s ‘Jobscape’ page for additional material in your preparation. I’m happy to be part of the awareness programmes being held across Telangana to motivate aspirants,” she concluded.

Awareness programme gave new enthusiasm to aspirants: V Srihita

Following the recruitment notifications issued by the Telangana government, Shanta Narayana Goud Charitable Trust has been providing free coaching to candidates preparing for the tests, said the Trust Chairperson, V Srihita adding that apart from coaching, free material and even free meals were provided to the job aspirants preparing for the tests.

The free awareness programme conducted by the ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ by roping in seasoned experts has given new enthusiasm for the candidates, Srihita added.

Prepare with commitment to reach the pinnacle: Srinivas Goud

With determination and being steadfast in one’s commitment, any target can be achieved, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said.

Addressing the candidates participating in the free awareness programme at Mahabubnagar, he cited the examples of former US President, Abraham Lincoln and from Indian President, APJ Abdul Kalam and recalled how both fought with a certain commitment to reach the pinnacles.

The Minister also appreciated the district administration for providing free coaching to the candidates preparing for the recruitment tests and said the coaching and content material offered was comparable to that provided by private academies.

He said the Telangana government was always in the forefront to help and support those fighting odds to come up in life. “I am also happy at being able to support poor students through a charitable trust in the name of my father and mother,” Srinivas Goud.

Free coaching was provided for 100 days: Collector Venkata Rao

Much before the job notifications have been announced by the State government, Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud has conducted meetings with the authorities in the district and got a proper plan in place, said the District Collector S Venkata Rao. Speaking at the awareness programme, he also shared how the course material has been prepared as per the requirements of the job as and when the notifications were released.

“For 100 days, job aspirants were provided free coaching by subject experts, along with boarding and lodging facilities. It”s great to note that a lot of candidates opted for our coaching rather than go for private coaching. It was made possible because of the efforts of the district administration and Minister Srinivas Goud,” he added.