Assistant lineman electrocuted in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 March 2024, 05:13 PM

Jangaon: An assistant lineman was electrocuted in Vanaparthy village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal of the district on Tuesday.

According to reports, there was no power supply due to some technical problem in the village on Tuesday and Mahender, who worked as an assistant lineman, was asked to check the lines.

However, he took some time to climb the pole and by the time he started working on the wire, power supply suddenly resumed and he got electrocuted and fell from the pole.

The villagers staged a protest on the Jangaon-Suryapet road demanding justice for Mahender.

They blamed the power department for the incident and demanded compensation to Mahender’s family. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.