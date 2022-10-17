Assistant Professors of govt colleges under Kakatiya varsity to get Ph.D guideship

By P. Laxma Reddy Published: Updated On - 05:14 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Warangal: Assistant Professor (Degree Lecturers) working with Government Degree/PG Colleges under the Kakatiya University‘s jurisdiction will get guideship to supervise the research scholars (Ph.D/M.Phil) soon.

As many as six Assistant Professors of three colleges, who are teaching postgraduate (PG) students, were given the guideship recently. However, Assistant Professors of the same colleges teaching undergraduate (UG) students were denied the same citing different reasons.

According to official sources, the Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal was very particular to designate all eligible faculty members in government degree and PG colleges as supervisors to improve the research output, and he has reportedly asked authorities of Kakatiya University, Warangal, to take immediate steps to issue orders appointing Assistant Professors teaching degree courses too.

The Executive Council (EC) of the University at its 135th meeting on August 18 this year, resolved to appoint Assistant Professors of degree/PG colleges under its jurisdiction as guides for research scholars in compliance with the rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

During the meeting, Mittal reportedly stressed the need to designate degree college staff as guides as it would also be beneficial to colleges in getting good ranks given by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

However, some senior professors of the KU including a faculty member holding a key position in the Controller of Examinations wing, had reportedly opposed guideship to Assistant Professors teaching UG courses. But Mittal has clearly asked the authorities to appoint the eligible degree faculty as supervisors saying they cannot deny supervisorship to degree college faculty since the Executive Council (EC) has passed a resolution in favour of it.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a senior officer of the KU, said they were seriously considering the matter and added that some of the degree faculty members with eligibility like Ph.D and publication of at least four papers would also be given guideship.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said that designating the degree/PG college faculty as the supervisors would help to get quality research too. “Let’s give a big platform to quality research”, he said while speaking on the occasion of issuing orders appointing Ph.D supervisors to qualified faculty members of the university’s affiliated government colleges on October 4.

Moreover, Kakatiya Government Degree College, Pingle Government College for Women, Khammam SR&BGNR College were designated as ‘research centers’ since the PhD guideship was given to these colleges.