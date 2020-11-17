Assistive Technology Summit to be held on December 3

The summit scheduled on December 3, which marks the International Day for Disabled Persons, aims to lay foundations of a robust AT-Ecosystem in the State.

Published: 12:43 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is organising the first-ever State-led Assistive Technology Summit 2020 on December 3 under the theme Assistive Technology (AT) for All – making affordable Assistive Technology accessible to everyone. The summit scheduled on December 3, which marks the International Day for Disabled Persons, aims to lay foundations of a robust AT-Ecosystem in the State.

The summit will be bringing together key players across the nation in the AT space, such as researchers, innovators, investors, social enterprises, NGOs, expert users, and government organisations from all over the country, to discuss building affordable solutions, easing the access to solutions for PwDs, and collaborations to sustain the ecosystem further. The stakeholders who are part of the summit are — T-Works, LVPEI Center for Innovation, Artilab Foundation, AssisTech Foundation, Social Alpha, BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering, Youth4Jobs, Unmukt-The Senior Hub.

It will also launch AT Exhibition that will see innovators from school to college-level and entrepreneurs across India with a major focus on Telangana, who have devised affordable solutions for PwDs. IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “PwDs and their attendants suffer a lot in transacting basic issues as a part of their day to day living. Telangana, a State known for nurturing and adopting innovative ideas, is attempting to motivate innovators and makers to design more such products and solutions for the benefit of PwDs. We hope to showcase the best of the lot in the Assistive Technology Summit.”

TSIC chief innovation officer Ravi Narayan said that the State has been a pioneer in building ecosystems and December 3 will multiply the streak with AT Summit. The Government of Telangana invites everyone to be part of building this ecosystem on December 3. To apply for the summit, please visit www.teamtsic.org/assistive-technology-summit. If you are an innovator or entrepreneur who has devised Assistive Technology Solutions, you can apply for the exhibition at www.teamtsic.org/at-summit-exhibition.

