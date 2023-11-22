Aswathama Reddy quits BJP

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee former convenor E Aswathama Reddy on Wednesday resigned from the BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

He sent his resignation letter to State BJP president G Kishan Reddy. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to formally tender my resignation from the BJP,”he said in the letter.

The BJP had allotted Wanaparthy seat to Aswathama Reddy, but later on he was replaced by Anugna Reddy. He was reportedly very upset over the decision and resigned from the party after discussing with his supporters. He told the media that soon he would announce his future plans.