‘Atmanirbhar’ Telangana distributes 1.2 crore national flags

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Consider this. While, the State Government launched the distribution of ‘Made in Telangana’ national flags, Central Government has appealed to the people to paste paper flags at houses, citing dearth of the tricolours.

As part of Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, Telangana Government is distributing 1.20 crore national flags for free of cost throughout the State. The national flags would be hoisted at every household on the Independence Day.

During the inaugural ceremony of Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said other States were arranging the national flags from different places.

“On the contrary, the State Government is distributing ‘Made in Telangana’ flags,” said Somesh Kumar. The Chief Secretary had formally launched the flag distribution programme at a shopping mall in the city on Tuesday.

This bears more significance as the Central Government admitted that there was shortage of national flags.

Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation Ravula Sridhar Reddy shared a video clip of union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and tweeted “No flags to distribute, union Culture Minister Kishan Reddy wants people to print flags on paper and paste it. On the other hand, TS Government is distributing 1.2 crore ‘Made in Telangana’ flags to every household”

In the video clip, the union Minister admits there was shortage of national flags. Though, all efforts were made, sufficient quantity of flags could not be produced and appeals to the people to print flags on paper.

Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao had blasted the Central Government for its failure to produce national flags in the country for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

He had said despite claiming to promote ‘Make in India’, the Centre could not plan in advance to produce national flags for a milestone event.

As the State Government planned to conduct the Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, the Handlooms department had placed orders for 1.20 crore with weavers in Sircilla in July using 90 lakh metres fabric.

The Rs.27 crore worth orders is aiding in timely distribution of national flags to households. Further, it has also helped the weavers to earn more money this season apart from the Bathukamma saree orders, said a senior official from the department.