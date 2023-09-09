Attempt to divert attention from Liberation Day celebrations, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy alleged that both BRS and Congress governments under the pressure of AIMIM did not celebrate the occasion officially

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday alleged that the BRS, Congress and AIMIM were trying to divert the attention of people from the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations being officially organised by the Centre at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds on September 17.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishan Reddy alleged that both BRS and Congress governments under the pressure of AIMIM did not celebrate the occasion officially and now when the BJP-led government at the Centre was celebrating it officially, these parties were creating trouble.

He called upon people of Telangana to actively participate in the Telangana Liberation Day programmes organised by the central government.

