Suspended BJP leader says BJP can’t defeat BRS

Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Stating that the BJP was not able to associate with the people of Telangana, suspended BJP vice president and former MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said the party was not in a position to defeat the ruling BRS in the forthcoming polls to the State assembly.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Srinivas Reddy said the State BJP leaders knew that the party did not stand a chance to come to power in Telangana, but they were fooling party workers and the people for political gains. The party was not gaining strength in Telangana as a few State leaders were putting their interests above the party, he said.

“There are 10-12 leaders in BJP, who for their selfish gains are causing harm to the interest of people of Telangana and the party in particular. They are enjoying party posts, union minister and Governor posts and not doing anything for the party functionaries,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP State leadership, Srinivas Reddy said leaders running the show in the State had let down the party functionaries by their actions. “These leaders have been cheating the people. Time has come to expose them and permanently suspend them from public life. Party functionaries should issue show cause notices to these leaders,” he said.

Criticising the BJP leadership for replacing Bandi Sanjay with union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, the suspended BJP vice president said the situation had only worsened and that the party vote bank percentage had fallen from 22 percent in the State to 12 percent.

“The BJP central leadership is behaving like Dhritarashtra and listening only to a few party leaders,” he said.