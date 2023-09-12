Australian Minister felicitates MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy

MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy was felicitated by Australian Minister for Corrections, Youth Justice and Victim Support Enver Erdogan for his remarkable services to education as well as sports and games
Hyderabad: MLR Institute of Technology Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy was felicitated by Australian Minister for Corrections, Youth Justice and Victim Support Enver Erdogan for his remarkable services to education as well as sports and games.
MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy expressed his happiness as the MLRIT chairman received the honour and felicitation in Australia.