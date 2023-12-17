Auto-rickshaw drivers seek pension, insurance in Adilabad

The drivers staged sit-in on roads in Khodada village in Talamadugu, Echoda mandal centres, Adilabad and in front of the bus station in Boath in Adilabad district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:59 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Adilabad: Auto-rickshaw drivers staged a dharna demanding the government to provide social security in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, drivers took out rallies from NTR chowk to Telangana chowk in Khanapur mandal headquarters. Similar rallies were witnessed in Pembi and Kaddampeddur mandals of Nirmal district.

AITUC Adilabad district general secretary Devender said the recently introduced Maha Laxmi scheme affected their livelihood.

They stated that the women were not hiring auto-rickshaws now. They sought the government to extend a pension of Rs.10,000 and life insurance cover of Rs.5 lakh to each driver.