Autonomous status for SVS Group of Institutions in Hanamkonda

Over the years, it has evolved into a hub offering a diverse array of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, making a significant mark in the educational landscape.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:16 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hanamkonda: SVS Group of Institutions in Hanamkonda has been granted autonomous status for its Engineering, Pharmacy, and Management programs for the next 10 years by the University Grants Commission (UGC). In a press release by the institution management here on Wednesday, said that the institutions had been established in 1986 by Founder Chairman Dr E Thirmal Rao and Co-founder Vice Chairperson Dr E Suvarna under the Thirumala Educational Society.

The School of Pharmacy inaugurated in 2008 with a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) programme, has seen remarkable growth. It expanded its offerings to include a Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) in 2011, offering specialisations in Pharmaceutical Analysis, Pharmaceutics, and Pharmacology. Recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, and affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

Similarly, the Department of Management commenced its MBA programme in 2009. Backed by experienced faculty, the department focuses on nurturing a skill set highly sought after by industries.

Dr Thirmal Rao said the benefits of attaining autonomous status, citing the freedom it brings to tailor curricula according to contemporary industry needs. He also underscored the advantages for students in securing quality internships and placements, emphasising that the institution already holds an impressive NAAC A grade.

“This recognition as an autonomous institution represents a pivotal milestone for SVS Group of Institutions, affirming its commitment to delivering quality education and empowering its students with industry-relevant skills and opportunities,” he said.