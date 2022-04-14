Avail One Station One Product stall opportunity at Kacheguda Railway Station

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:41 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: The novel initiative of “One station One Product” that is aimed at making the railway stations a sales and promotional hub for local products has been launched at Kacheguda railway station.

The main objective of the concept is to make each railway station a promotional hub and showcase destination for a local product, thereby giving a major boost to local industries by providing enhanced livelihood and welfare for local artisans, potters, weavers, tribals, etc.

Accordingly, Hyderabad Division is inviting applications from interested non-governmental organisations, self-help groups, government bodies, and other societies promoting handloom products, handicrafts, sarees, and textiles. The applicant is allowed to sell handloom products/ handicrafts/sarees/textiles of Pochampally at Kacheguda Railway station for a period of 15 days, starting from April 24.

The stall will be set up in the areas, which are easily accessible to boarding/alighting and also to transit passengers by passing through trains halting at the station.

Station entry authority will be given by the station manager to ensure no unauthorized entry clearly indicating the name of the authorized vendor, address, product name, and duration. A token of Rs 1000 will be charged for 15 days.

The filled-in applications need to be submitted to the senior divisional commercial manager of the Hyderabad division.