Aviation regulator DGCA has placed 166 passengers on ‘no fly list’ from 2021 till date: MoS VK Singh

By ANI Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

The minister also said that the number of passengers carried by the scheduled Indian carriers for their domestic operations from 2020-21 to June-2023 (provisional) stood at 38,589,193.

“Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has placed 166 passengers in the ‘No fly list’ from 2021 till date, wherein the unruly passenger is banned from taking flights to/from within India for a specific period,” Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

He further said, “As a part of monthly submission of traffic data by Scheduled Domestic Airlines, the percentage of flights cancelled in the year 2023 (till June) is 0.58 per cent.” The fleet size of aircraft endorsed on the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of the Scheduled Operators in the country in 2014 was 395 whereas in 2023 it is 729.

“As per the information received by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the total fleet size of the major domestic airlines in the country is expected to be approximately 1600 in the next seven years,” he added.