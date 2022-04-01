Avoid last minute rush, edit OTR immediately, TSPSC tells candidates

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) planning to release a series of job notifications shortly, candidates have been directed to immediately edit their One-Time Registration (OTR) application on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. Without editing the OTR, candidates will not be able to apply for any job notification issued by the TSPSC.

In view of the new Presidential Order 2018, the Commission has provided access to new OTR application and asked candidates to edit/update their study and any other details from March 28.

“In the last few days, it is noticed that there is inadequate response from the candidates to update their OTR. Out of 25 lakh candidates who have previously registered with OTR, only 20,000 candidates have updated their details in the new OTR as on today,” the TSPSC said on Friday.

The Commission said if all 25 lakh candidates attempt to update their OTR on the last date, it would either lead to system crash or server delays due to heavy internet traffic.

“It will be in the interest of candidates to update their OTR immediately, as they will avoid long queues at the internet centres on the last dates and also prevent the possible errors in data updation due to last minute rush,” it said.

Further, the TSPSC was also sending reminder emails to personal mail IDs of one lakh candidates per day, picked up randomly from the list of 25 lakh candidates every day starting from Friday, it added.

