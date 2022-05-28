Avoid these things during your prep

28 May 22

Hyderabad: When preparing for competitive exams, it’s easy to get caught up by all the information you must take in before the big day. But, before you begin studying for a topic, it’s important to understand it well, rather than learning by rote. When you understand a subject, it becomes easy to retain information. Here are some things you should definitely avoid when studying for competitive exams.

Banish nerves

When you are nervous, it’s difficult to retain anything in the brain and that makes one confused. Calm your brain and be certain about your preparation. That will happen when you don’t think about what all you have to do in the near future. Think about the immediate present to get a successful result.

No procrastination

It’s easy to put off something that makes you uncomfortable. Instead, face it head on right at the beginning of your preparation. By the time the actual exam rolls around, you will be master of the subject that once gave you nightmares.

Sleep is not an escape

A good night’s sleep will do your overworked brain and body a lot of good. But too much or too little of anything isn’t good. Sleep enough to rejuvenate, but not so much that it makes you groggy.

Keep it short

Spend one or two hours on studying and then take a break. The average attention span of human beings is an hour, any more than that and it will all go over your head.

Slow and steady

Don’t think about your peers if they appear to be ahead in their preparation. That will only demotivate you. Don’t compare your preparation to others. Adjust your confidence by thinking about how far you have come since you began your prep. The thought of your progress is sure to cheer you up.

No heavy preparation

Avoid last-minute stress of heavy preparation. This will make you mug up topics and forget information. Spend 15 minutes on a quick revision and stop there.