Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital achieves NABH Nursing Excellence certification

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:04 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, LB Nagar on Tuesday announced that it has successfully achieved the National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare Providers (NABH) Nursing Excellence (Reassessment) for-2022.

The hospital first acquired NABH certification for nursing excellence this in 2016 and the latest recognition will be valid for the next two years, a press release said. Dr. Satwinder Singh Sabharwal, COO, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital said, “Nursing excellence standards were framed by NABH to lay down guidelines for evaluating the nursing services in hospitals.”

Prameela Korampalli Chief Nursing Officer, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital said the nursing staff, despite having many dependant families, continued to provide quality health care facilities during successive Covid waves.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .