‘Awareness key to prevent breast cancer deaths’

Due to lack of awareness, more than 60 per cent of breast cancer cases in women were detected at an advanced stage, as a result, within a year they succumb to disease, Dr P Raghu Ram said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Due to lack of awareness, more than 60 per cent of breast cancer cases in women were detected at an advanced stage. As a result, women succumb to the disease within a year of being diagnosed, noted breast cancer surgeon, Dr P Raghu Ram said.

Addressing a gathering of over 500 individuals at an awareness program ‘ABCs of Breast Health-What every woman must know?’ organized by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) and KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases on Sunday, Dr Raghu Ram, Founder , UBCF, highlighted the importance of counselling on breast cancer.

Also Read National conference on Pulmonary Function Test held in Hyderabad

“Awareness sessions on breast cancer prepares patients and their loved ones not only in dealing with the disease but also to learn about ways of preventing the disease and detecting it at an early stage,” he said.

Founder Chairman, UBCF, Dr Kotha Ushalakshmi urged women of 40 years and over to get an annual mammogram done, which helps in detecting the ailment at a very early stage.

Experts including Medical Oncologist, KIMS Hospitals, Dr Mounika Boppana, Assistant Professor, Dr Janaki Srinath, trained Hatha Yoga instructor, Sharmila Raghav were present.