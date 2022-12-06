AWS In Communities renovates ZPHS at Meerkhanpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:51 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to enhance learning outcomes in the government schools, Amazon Web Services (AWS) In Communities renovated the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Meerkhanpet, which was opened by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Tuesday. The AWS In Communities has also launched a breakfast programme and the AWS Think Big Spaces for the school’s students.

The renovation project included essential repairs and electrification of all classrooms and new flooring for the school besides playgrounds were upgraded and sports kits were provided to students.

Apart from renovating the kitchen, a lunch shed was set up for students to have their mid-day meals. A water purifier was also set up to provide potable water within the school campus and separate toilets for boys and girls were constructed.

The Minister appreciated Amazon AWS support and commitment to community building and said, “these past few years have been particularly challenging for communities, and this is our opportunity to transform and build more empowered, equitable communities by making quality education and health facilities more accessible.”

Puneet Chandok, president, commercial business, AWS India & South Asia, AISPL, said, “we hope to see more than 500 students from Meerkhanpet and several villages in the vicinity benefiting from an enriched learning experience at the newly renovated Zilla Parishad High School.”