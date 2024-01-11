| Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration These Are The States That Declared Dry Day On Jan 22

Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: These are the States that declared ‘dry day’ on Jan 22

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the ceremony at the temple, several chief ministers from NDA-ruled States, actors, politicians, and sports personalities are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Hyderabad: As the stage is set for the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya, many BJP-ruled States have announced to observe that date as a ‘dry day’ to mark the ‘Pran Pratistha’.

Here are the States that will observe a dry day on the day on Ram Mandir consecration:

Chhattisgarh: The State became the first to announce the prohibition on sale of alcohol on January 22. Newly-elected Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai took a decision to this effect last week.

Assam: Assam followed Chhattisgarh to announce a dry day on January 22. Tourism Minister Jayant Malla Barau made the announcement to this effect.

Uttar Pradesh: UP, ground zero of the event, will also have a prohibition on sale of alcohol across the State in January 22.

Meanwhile, there are demands for the same in States of Maharashtra and Rajasthan also. These two States are also likely to announce January 22 as a dry day.

