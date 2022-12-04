Ayushmann Khurrana jams with a man playing guitar in Delhi streets, video goes viral

The video is from the actor’s recent visit to New Delhi to promote his film ‘An Action Hero’.

Hyderabad: Ever dreamt of jamming with your favourite stars? Well, it is a dream-come-true moment for this Delhi-based guitarist as he recently got an opportunity to sing with actor Ayushmann Khuranna on the streets of Janpath. The heart-warming video of the actor jamming with the guitarist is winning hearts online.

The video is from the actor’s recent visit to New Delhi to promote his film ‘An Action Hero’. In the viral video, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor sang his chartbuster song ‘Paani Da Rang’ and the swiftly-going-viral track ‘Jehda Nasha’ from his yet-to-be released movie.

The busker, named Shivam, posted the video on his Instagram handle which has garnered over 149 k views. Many appreciated Ayushmann for his humbleness and congratulated the busker for fulfilling his dream.

“Ayushmann is soooo good! You’re very very lucky Shivam!” wrote an Instagram user. “God bless you. Keep it up,” commented another. “The best thing on the internet today,” said a third.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen next in ‘Dream Girl 2’ which is the sequel to his 2019 hit film. The film stars Ananya Panday and will be released in June next year.