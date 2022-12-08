‘Baba’ to re-release in theatres on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday

Hyderabad: Indian cinema’s living legend Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday on December 12. To commemorate this jubilant occasion, PVR Pictures is all set to re-release a cult and much-loved movie from the mass superstar’s illustrious filmography.

‘Baba’, a film that marked Rajinikanth’s coveted comeback after his three-year hiatus, was released in cinemas back in 2002. Two decades after its big debut, PVR Pictures will officially re-release ‘Baba’ in cinemas across Tamil Nadu as well as Pondicherry on December 10.

The film tells the story of Baba, a young and carefree atheist who goes through a life-changing experience where he is gifted magical powers that help him battle a bunch of crooked politicians. Typical to any Rajinikanth film, the movie is filled with thrilling action and entertaining songs along with a power-packed cast that also features Manisha Koirala, Amrish Puri, and Delhi Ganesh.

The most unique part about the re-release will be the film’s advanced digital enhancement. This involves a high-tech colour grading process that creates a grander big screen experience. ‘Baba’s songs will also be presented in a remixed avatar for the new generation; the movie has been re-edited from a fresh perspective too.

With the re-release of ‘Baba’, Rajini fans will now get to celebrate the Thalaiva’s birthday at the cinemas.