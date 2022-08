Babar, Alishan shine for Hariram CC in HCA A2 division knockout tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:31 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Babar Khan scored an unbeaten 120 and Md Alishan Aleem scalped 5 for 10 as Hariram CC defeated Victoria CC by 120 runs in the HCA A2 division two day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

Brothers XI 208 in 48.3 overs (Srinath 67; S Vikas 3/46) lost to Vijay Hanuman 209/5 in 30.1 overs (T Anil Kumar 50); Azad CC 178 in 43.3 overs (Deshmukh Aditya 54, Harsh Dev Singh 86; Md Abdul Ikram 5/32, A Rithvik 4/1) bt PJLCC 167 in 49 overs; Postal 230/7 in 45 overs (N Jyothi Sai Krishna 110no) bt Cheerful Chums CC 114 in 36 overs; Hyd Titans 171 in 37.1 overs (Majeed 67; Imran Shaik 4/23, Syeduddin 3/25) lost to CCOB 177/7 in 35.4 overs (Madhav Nath 4/37); HUCC 353/2 in 50 overs (G Akash 60, T Sai Akshath 182 no) bt LNCC 157 in 42.5 overs (Robin 52; Rishab V 4/23, P Ruthish Reddy 3/43); HBCC 139 in 28.1 overs (P Satvik 3/63, Askhit Reddy 3/20) lost to Youngmaster CC 140/5 in 31.5 overs (Kacchi Wafi 75no; Mohd Ashar 3/24); MCC 148 in 38.5 overs (Raouf Y 52no; KA Manoj 3/32, Dharmasastra Rao 4/24) lost to Mayura CC 149/3 in 27 overs (Om Sairaj 53); Ours CC 256/5 in 50 overs (K Jeswanth 79, V Goutham 102 no; Abdul Fareed Khan 5/58) lost to Vijaypuri Willowmen CC 257/4 in 41.5 overs (Karan Yadav 123 no); Hariram CC 274/4 in 48 overs (Babar Khan 120 no) bt Victoria CC 154 in 37.3 overs (Md Fahad R 3/43, Md Alishan Aleem 5/10); SK Blues 149 in 33.3 overs (Nandakishore 55; Manikiran 3/10) lost to Rakesh XI 153/3 in 26.2 overs.