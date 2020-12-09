Babu Mohan challenges Adhole MLA for debate on development works

Reacting to Kranti’s allegation at a recent meeting, Babu Mohan dared the former to take part in a debate on overall development of the constituency anywhere in Andhole

Hyderabad: Former Minister P Babu Mohan on Wednesday challenged Adhole MLA Ch Kranti Kiran for a debate on the development of Andhole Assembly constituency in the last four years. Reacting to Kranti’s allegation at a recent meeting, Babu Mohan dared the former to take part in a debate on overall development of the constituency anywhere in Andhole. “Let people decide whether you (Kranti) or I worked for the development of the constituency,” he said, speaking to media here.

Clarifying that neither he nor his son made any remarks against anyone in the ruling party for staging a protest during Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh in support of agitating farmers in New Delhi, he listed out the works carried out in Andhole during his tenure as a Minister and MLA and sought to know from Kranti why he was making unnecessary allegations against him and his son.

Babu Mohan said he always strived for the welfare of the people ever since he entered politics and that his focus was mainly on construction of 2BHK houses in the constituency apart from improving road conditions and other civic amenities.

